Die Schweizerinnen nehmen Kurs auf Budapest

„You can‘t have a better result after the first day“, says #CaptainHeinz. @BelindaBencic : „I felt well on court today and that Jil gave us the lead made it also easier for me. It‘s a privilege for me to be in that team.“ #FedCup#SUICANpic.twitter.com/jcBY9KjChb

— Swiss Tennis (@swiss_tennis) February 7, 2020