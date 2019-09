«Humberto»: Neues Unwetter steuert auf Bahamas zu

The government of the Bahamas has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for #Humberto. Although the center of the tropical storm is slowly moving away from the Bahamas, gusty winds and occasional heavy rain are still possible tonight. Latest advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gBpic.twitter.com/GYajTTIFmI

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2019