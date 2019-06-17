Muni statt Money

Abgehobene Briten: Kris Meeke und sein Copilot Sebastian Marshall fliegen förmlich mit ihrem Rallyewagen über die WRC-Strecke auf Sardinien. (15. Mai 2019, Andreas Solaro/AFP)
FONTWELL, ENGLAND – JUNE 12: Harry Bannister riding Sitron fall during The Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Mares‘ Novices‘ Hurdle at Fontwell Park Racecourse on June 12, 2019 in Fontwell, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Cricket – ICC Cricket World Cup – India v Pakistan – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain – June 16, 2019 India fan Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
BARCELONA, SPAIN – JUNE 15: Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Mission Winnow Ducati ride during the fourth MotoGP free practice session ahead of MotoGP Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunyaon June 15, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Soccer Football – Euro 2020 Qualifier – Group J – Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina – Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy – June 11, 2019 Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Edin Dzeko receives medical attention. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
epaselect epa07642257 Brazil’s palyers Gabriel Jesus (L) and William participate in a training session at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 11 June 2019. EPA/Paulo Whitaker
TOPSHOT – OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors attempts a shot against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Tiger Woods of the United States, Bryson DeChambeau of the United States and caddies watch as a deer crosses the fourth green during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
