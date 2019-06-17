BZ Langenthaler Tagblatt | Nachrichten aus dem Oberaargau
Muni statt Money

Die eindrücklichsten Bilder der vergangenen Sportwoche.

2019-06-17 18:09
Von Joel Hanhart (publiziert am Mon, 17 Jun 2019 16:30:35 +0000)

Es wird nicht um Geld geschwungen: Am Bündner-Glarner Kantonalschwingfest in Cazis geht Muni Hexer als Lebendpreis in den Besitz des Siegers Armon Orlik über. (16. Juni 2019, Walter Bieri/Keystone)

Im Gegenverkehr: Wenn die Teilnehmer des Orientierungslauf-Staffelwettbewerbs Jukola im finnischen Kangasala um 23:00 Uhr  starten, setzt sich ein ganzes Lichtermeer in Bewegung. (15. Juni 2019, Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva/AFP)

Karate Kid lässt grüssen: Der Argentinier Sergio Agüero (l.) stürmt im Gruppenspiel der Copa America alleine auf das kolumbianische Tor zu, als Goalie David Ospina auf ebenso gefährliche wie athletische Weise klärt. (15. Juni 2019, Rodolfo Buhrer/Reuters)

Abgehobene Briten: Kris Meeke und sein Copilot Sebastian Marshall fliegen förmlich mit ihrem Rallyewagen über die WRC-Strecke auf Sardinien. (15. Mai 2019, Andreas Solaro/AFP)

FONTWELL, ENGLAND – JUNE 12: Harry Bannister riding Sitron fall during The Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Mares‘ Novices‘ Hurdle at Fontwell Park Racecourse on June 12, 2019 in Fontwell, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

Cricket – ICC Cricket World Cup – India v Pakistan – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain – June 16, 2019 India fan Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JUNE 15: Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Mission Winnow Ducati ride during the fourth MotoGP free practice session ahead of MotoGP Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunyaon June 15, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

Soccer Football – Euro 2020 Qualifier – Group J – Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina – Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy – June 11, 2019 Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Edin Dzeko receives medical attention. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

epaselect epa07642257 Brazil’s palyers Gabriel Jesus (L) and William participate in a training session at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 11 June 2019. EPA/Paulo Whitaker

TOPSHOT – OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors attempts a shot against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Tiger Woods of the United States, Bryson DeChambeau of the United States and caddies watch as a deer crosses the fourth green during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

 

2019-06-17 18:09