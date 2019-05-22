In der Höhe mit der Fallschirmaufklärer-Kompanie

Every parascout folds his parachute himself, pictured at the Swiss military airbase Locarno in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland, on October 4, 2013. Within the frame of their parachute jumping service, the parascouts of the Swiss Armed Forces jump out of a Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Jeder Fallschirmaufklaerer faltet seinen Fallschirm selbst, aufgenommen auf dem Militaerflugplatz Locarno im Tessin am 4. Oktober 2013. Die Fallschirmaufklaerer der Schweizer Armee springen beim Sprungdienst aus einem Pilatus Porter PC-6-Flugzeug. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
The material is ready for the parachute jump, pictured at the Swiss military airbase Locarno in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland, on October 4, 2013. Within the frame of their parachute jumping service, the parascouts of the Swiss Armed Forces jump out of a Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Das Material liegt fuer den Fallschirmsprung bereit, aufgenommen auf dem Militaerflugplatz Locarno im Tessin am 4. Oktober 2013. Die Fallschirmaufklaerer der Schweizer Armee springen beim Sprungdienst aus einem Pilatus Porter PC-6-Flugzeug. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Parascouts shortly before jumping out of the aircraft, pictured near the Swiss military airbase Locarno in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland, on October 4, 2013. Within the frame of their parachute jumping service, the parascouts of the Swiss Armed Forces jump out of a Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft, in which there is space for 5-6 parascouts with their baggage. After jumping, the parascouts must open their parachutes as soon as possible in order to get as close as possible to their destination unnoticedly from far away. This is why most jumps are performed at night. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Fallschirmaufklaerer kurz vor dem Absprung aus dem Flugzeug, aufgenommen in der Naehe des Militaerflugplatzes Locarno im Tessin am 4. Oktober 2013. Die Fallschirmaufklaerer der Schweizer Armee springen beim Sprungdienst aus einem Pilatus Porter PC-6-Flugzeug. 5-6 Fallschirmaufklaerer finden in einer Pilatus Porter PC-6 mit ihrem Gepaeck Platz. Nach dem Sprung muessen sie den Fallschirm so schnell wie moeglich oeffnen, um von weit weg unbemerkt so nah wie moeglich an ein Ziel zu gelangen. Die meisten Spruenge werden deshalb in der Nacht durchgefuehrt. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
A parascout shortly after jumping out of the aircraft, pictured near the Swiss military airbase Locarno in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland, on October 4, 2013. Within the frame of their parachute jumping service, the parascouts of the Swiss Armed Forces jump out of a Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft, in which there is space for 5-6 parascouts with their baggage. After jumping, the parascouts must open their parachutes as soon as possible in order to get as close as possible to their destination unnoticedly from far away. This is why most jumps are performed at night. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Ein Fallschirmaufklaerer kurz nach dem Absprung aus dem Flugzeug, aufgenommen in der Naehe des Militaerflugplatzes Locarno im Tessin am 4. Oktober 2013. Die Fallschirmaufklaerer der Schweizer Armee springen beim Sprungdienst aus einem Pilatus Porter PC-6-Flugzeug. 5-6 Fallschirmaufklaerer finden in einer Pilatus Porter PC-6 mit ihrem Gepaeck Platz. Nach dem Sprung muessen sie den Fallschirm so schnell wie moeglich oeffnen, um von weit weg unbemerkt so nah wie moeglich an ein Ziel zu gelangen. Die meisten Spruenge werden deshalb in der Nacht durchgefuehrt. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
The pilot of the Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft with the parascouts, pictured near the Swiss military airbase Locarno in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland, on October 4, 2013. Within the frame of their parachute jumping service, the parascouts of the Swiss Armed Forces jump out of a Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft, in which there is space for 5-6 parascouts with their baggage. After jumping, the parascouts must open their parachutes as soon as possible in order to get as close as possible to their destination unnoticedly from far away. This is why most jumps are performed at night. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Der Pilot der Pilatus Porter PC-6 mit den Fallschirmaufklaerern, aufgenommen in der Naehe des Militaerflugplatzes Locarno im Tessin am 4. Oktober 2013. Die Fallschirmaufklaerer der Schweizer Armee springen beim Sprungdienst aus einem Pilatus Porter PC-6-Flugzeug. 5-6 Fallschirmaufklaerer finden in einer Pilatus Porter PC-6 mit ihrem Gepaeck Platz. Nach dem Sprung muessen sie den Fallschirm so schnell wie moeglich oeffnen, um von weit weg unbemerkt so nah wie moeglich an ein Ziel zu gelangen. Die meisten Spruenge werden deshalb in der Nacht durchgefuehrt. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
The view from the parascouts‘ aircraft of Lago Maggiore lake, pictured near the Swiss military airbase Locarno in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland, on October 4, 2013. Within the frame of their parachute jumping service, the parascouts of the Swiss Armed Forces jump out of a Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft, in which there is space for 5-6 parascouts with their baggage. After jumping, the parascouts must open their parachutes as soon as possible in order to get as close as possible to their destination unnoticedly from far away. This is why most jumps are performed at night. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Die Sicht aus dem Flugzeug der Fallschirmaufklaerer auf den Lago Maggiore, aufgenommen in der Naehe des Militaerflugplatzes Locarno im Tessin am 4. Oktober 2013. Die Fallschirmaufklaerer der Schweizer Armee springen beim Sprungdienst aus einem Pilatus Porter PC-6-Flugzeug. 5-6 Fallschirmaufklaerer finden in einer Pilatus Porter PC-6 mit ihrem Gepaeck Platz. Nach dem Sprung muessen sie den Fallschirm so schnell wie moeglich oeffnen, um von weit weg unbemerkt so nah wie moeglich an ein Ziel zu gelangen. Die meisten Spruenge werden deshalb in der Nacht durchgefuehrt. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
The parascouts have just jumped out of the aircraft and opened their parachutes, pictured near the Swiss military airbase Locarno in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland, on October 4, 2013. Within the frame of their parachute jumping service, the parascouts of the Swiss Armed Forces jump out of a Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft, in which there is space for 5-6 parascouts with their baggage. After jumping, the parascouts must open their parachutes as soon as possible in order to get as close as possible to their destination unnoticedly from far away. This is why most jumps are performed at night. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Die Fallschirmaufklaerer sind gerade aus dem Flugzeug gesprungen und haben ihre Schirme geoeffnet, aufgenommen in der Naehe des Militaerflugplatzes Locarno im Tessin am 4. Oktober 2013. Die Fallschirmaufklaerer der Schweizer Armee springen beim Sprungdienst aus einem Pilatus Porter PC-6-Flugzeug. 5-6 Fallschirmaufklaerer finden in einer Pilatus Porter PC-6 mit ihrem Gepaeck Platz. Nach dem Sprung muessen sie den Fallschirm so schnell wie moeglich oeffnen, um von weit weg unbemerkt so nah wie moeglich an ein Ziel zu gelangen. Die meisten Spruenge werden deshalb in der Nacht durchgefuehrt. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
A parascout glides toward the ground, pictured near Locarno in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland, on October 4, 2013. The parascouts of the Swiss Armed Forces are stationed at the military airbase Locarno. Within the frame of their parachute jumping service, the parascouts jump out of a Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft, in which there is space for 5-6 parascouts with their baggage. After jumping, the parascouts must open their parachutes as soon as possible in order to get as close as possible to their destination unnoticedly from far away. This is why most jumps are performed at night. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Ein Fallschirmaufklaerer gleitet Richtung Boden, aufgenommen am 4. Oktober 2013 in der Naehe von Locarno. Die Basis der Fallschirmaufklaerer ist der Militaerflugplatz Locarno im Tessin. Die Fallschirmaufklaerer der Schweizer Armee springen beim Sprungdienst aus einem Pilatus Porter PC-6-Flugzeug, in welchem 5-6 Fallschirmaufklaerer mit ihrem Gepaeck Platz finden. Nach dem Sprung muessen sie den Fallschirm so schnell wie moeglich oeffnen, um von weit weg unbemerkt so nah wie moeglich an ein Ziel zu gelangen. Die meisten Spruenge werden deshalb in der Nacht durchgefuehrt. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
After jumping out of the aircraft, the parascouts follow their leader to the ground, pictured near Locarno in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland, on October 4, 2013. The parascouts of the Swiss Armed Forces are stationed at the military airbase Locarno. Within the frame of their parachute jumping service, the parascouts jump out of a Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft, in which there is space for 5-6 parascouts with their baggage. After jumping, the parascouts must open their parachutes as soon as possible in order to get as close as possible to their destination unnoticedly from far away. This is why most jumps are performed at night. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Nach dem Sprung aus dem Flugzeug folgen die Fallschirmaufklaerer ihrem Leader bis an den Boden, aufgenommen am 4. Oktober 2013 in der Naehe von Locarno. Die Basis der Fallschirmaufklaerer ist der Militaerflugplatz Locarno im Tessin. Die Fallschirmaufklaerer der Schweizer Armee springen beim Sprungdienst aus einem Pilatus Porter PC-6-Flugzeug, in welchem 5-6 Fallschirmaufklaerer mit ihrem Gepaeck Platz finden. Nach dem Sprung muessen sie den Fallschirm so schnell wie moeglich oeffnen, um von weit weg unbemerkt so nah wie moeglich an ein Ziel zu gelangen. Die meisten Spruenge werden deshalb in der Nacht durchgefuehrt. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
The parascouts have reached the ground, pictured near Locarno in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland, on October 4, 2013. The parascouts of the Swiss Armed Forces are stationed at the military airbase Locarno. Within the frame of their parachute jumping service, the parascouts jump out of a Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft, in which there is space for 5-6 parascouts with their baggage. After jumping, the parascouts must open their parachutes as soon as possible in order to get as close as possible to their destination unnoticedly from far away. This is why most jumps are performed at night. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Die Fallschirmaufklaerer sind am Boden angekommen, aufgenommen am 4. Oktober 2013 in der Naehe von Locarno. Die Basis der Fallschirmaufklaerer ist der Militaerflugplatz Locarno im Tessin. Die Fallschirmaufklaerer der Schweizer Armee springen beim Sprungdienst aus einem Pilatus Porter PC-6-Flugzeug, in welchem 5-6 Fallschirmaufklaerer mit ihrem Gepaeck Platz finden. Nach dem Sprung muessen sie den Fallschirm so schnell wie moeglich oeffnen, um von weit weg unbemerkt so nah wie moeglich an ein Ziel zu gelangen. Die meisten Spruenge werden deshalb in der Nacht durchgefuehrt. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
A parascout has reached the ground, pictured near Locarno in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland, on October 4, 2013. The parascouts of the Swiss Armed Forces are stationed at the military airbase Locarno. Within the frame of their parachute jumping service, the parascouts jump out of a Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft, in which there is space for 5-6 parascouts with their baggage. After jumping, the parascouts must open their parachutes as soon as possible in order to get as close as possible to their destination unnoticedly from far away. This is why most jumps are performed at night. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Ein Fallschirmaufklaerer ist am Boden angekommen, aufgenommen am 4. Oktober 2013 in der Naehe von Locarno. Die Basis der Fallschirmaufklaerer ist der Militaerflugplatz Locarno im Tessin. Die Fallschirmaufklaerer der Schweizer Armee springen beim Sprungdienst aus einem Pilatus Porter PC-6-Flugzeug, in welchem 5-6 Fallschirmaufklaerer mit ihrem Gepaeck Platz finden. Nach dem Sprung muessen sie den Fallschirm so schnell wie moeglich oeffnen, um von weit weg unbemerkt so nah wie moeglich an ein Ziel zu gelangen. Die meisten Spruenge werden deshalb in der Nacht durchgefuehrt. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
A recruit holds a HG 85 exercise-grenade in his hand, pictured on June 17, 2013, in the recruit school for parascouts of the Swiss army in Altmatt, canton of Schwyz, Switzerland. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Ein Rekrut haelt eine Uebungshandgranate HG 85 in der Hand, aufgenommen am 17. Juni in der Rekrutenschule fuer Fallschirmaufklaerer-Rekruten in Altmatt, Kt. Schwyz. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
A recruit throws a exercice-grenade HG 85 into a training house, pictured on June 17, 2013, in the recruit school for parascouts of the Swiss army in Altmatt, canton of Schwyz, Switzerland. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Ein Rekrut wirft eine Handgranate HG 85 in ein Uebungshaus, aufgenommen am 17. Juni in der Rekrutenschule fuer Fallschirmaufklaerer-Rekruten in Altmatt, Kt. Schwyz. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Recruits have thrown a HG 85 exercise-grenade into a training house, pictured on June 17, 2013, in the recruit school for parascouts of the Swiss army in Altmatt, canton of Schwyz, Switzerland. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Rekrut haben eine Uebungshandgranate HG 85 in ein Uebungshaus geworfen, aufgenommen am 17. Juni in der Rekrutenschule fuer Fallschirmaufklaerer-Rekruten in Altmatt, Kt. Schwyz. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Recruits go along a way after the exercize, pictured on June 17, 2013, in the recruit school for parascouts of the Swiss army in Altmatt, canton of Schwyz, Switzerland. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
Die Rekruten gehen nach der Uebung einen Weg entlang, aufgenommen am 17. Juni in der Rekrutenschule fuer Fallschirmaufklaerer-Rekruten in Altmatt, Kt. Schwyz. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
