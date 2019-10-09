BZ Langenthaler Tagblatt | Nachrichten aus dem Oberaargau
Menu

Lachende Zebras und tanzende Pinguine

Diese Bilder zeigen das Lustigste, was die Natur zu bieten hat.

2019-10-09 11:48
hero image

Von Rebecca Pfisterer (publiziert am Wed, 09 Oct 2019 11:45:52 +0000)

width=100%

«Wünsch dir was!» (Geert Weggen / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

Komik in der Natur ist allgegenwärtig. Dieses Jahr gibt es zum fünften Mal in Folge die Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, um uns das zu beweisen. Der Wettbewerb hat kürzlich die Finalisten verkündet. Hier eine Auswahl der besten Bilder. Viel Vergnügen!

width=100%

«Chest Bump»  (Thomas Mangelsen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Flugzeug oder Vogel?» (Bob Carter / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Grab life by the…»  (Sarah Skinner / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Eins, zwei, drei, vier… Ich komme!» (Valtteri Mulkahainen / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Synchrontanz» (Andre Erlich / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Er ist direkt hinter mir, nicht?» (Anthony N Petrovich / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Lachflash» (Peter Haygarth / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Wo gehts durch?» (Willem Kruger / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Surfen im Südatlantik» (Elmar Weiss / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Hilfe, ich stecke fest!» (Corey Seeman / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Frisch geduscht» (Tilakraj Nagaraj / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Probier’s mal mit Gemütlichkeit!» (Thomas Mangelsen / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Kitzelkampf der Seeotter» (Andy Harris / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Endlich Freitag!» (Vicki Jauron / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Schon wieder Montag…» (Eric Fisher / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Sehr unauffällig» (Eric Keller / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

width=100%

«Oh nein, was ist passiert?!» (Harry Walker / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)

Der Beitrag Lachende Zebras und tanzende Pinguine erschien zuerst auf Zoom Fotoblog.

Diese Inhalte sind für unsere Abonnenten. Sie haben noch keinen Zugang?

Erhalten Sie unlimitierten Zugriff auf alle Inhalte:

  • Exklusive Hintergrundreportagen
  • Regionale News und Berichte
  • Tolle Angebote für Kultur- und Freizeitangebote

Abonnieren Sie jetzt

2019-10-09 11:48