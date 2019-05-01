BZ Langenthaler Tagblatt | Nachrichten aus dem Oberaargau
Die Strasse als Spielplatz

Bilder aus einer Zeit, als vor der Haustür die grössten Abenteuer lagen.

2019-04-30 12:26
Von Nathalie Blaser (publiziert am Wed, 01 May 2019 10:15:17 +0000)

Manchester, 1963, (Shirley Baker, Estate of Shirley Baker / Mary Evans Picture Library)

 

For children growing up in Britain fifty or more years ago, streets and alleyways were playgrounds of curiosity and adventure. Nowadays, tempted by technology or restricted from being alone outside, ‘playing out’ is no longer the norm. These images from leading street photographers form a joyful, nostalgic record of past freedoms.

Includes work by 10 photographers: Shirley Baker, Tony Boxall, Robin Dale, John Gay, Henry Grant, Paul Kaye, David Lewis-Hodgson, Roger Mayne, Margaret Monck and Martin O’Neill.

Milton Street, Belfast, 1969, (David Lewis-Hodgson / Mary Evans Picture Library)

Balham, London, ca. 1961 (Paul Kaye, The Paul Kaye Collection / Mary Evans Picture Library)

Balham, London, ca. 1961 (Paul Kaye, The Paul Kaye Collection / Mary Evans Picture Library)

Balham, London, ca. 1961 (Paul Kaye, The Paul Kaye Collection / Mary Evans Picture Library)

Manchester, 1966 (Shirley Baker, Estate of Shirley Baker / Mary Evans Picture Library)

Balham, London, ca. 1961 (Paul Kaye, The Paul Kaye Collection / Mary Evans Picture Library)

Chorlton-on-Medlock, Manchester, 1966 (Shirley Baker, Estate of Shirley Baker / Mary Evans Picture Library)

London, 1960–1965, (John Gay / English Heritage / Mary Evans Picture Library)

Manchester, 1968, (Shirley Baker, Estate of Shirley Baker / Mary Evans Picture Library)

Der Beitrag Die Strasse als Spielplatz erschien zuerst auf Zoom Fotoblog.

