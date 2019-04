Mutter von Assange wirft May Ablenkung von Brexit vor

Shame on you @Lenin#Moreno! May the Ecuadorean people seek vengeance upon you, you dirty, deceitful, rotten traitor! May the face of my suffering son haunt your sleepless nights..And may your soul writhe forever in torturous Purgatory as you have tortured my beloved son! https://t.co/a7ozvNDSrB

— Mrs. Christine Assange (@AssangeMrs) April 11, 2019