Greta Thunberg will ihren Namen schützen lassen

Das Ziel dieser Massnahme sei es, die weitere missbräuchliche Verwendung ihres Namens sowie der Bezeichnung der von ihr entfachten globalen Bewegung zu verhindern.

Sie selbst und auch die anderen jungen Aktivisten hätten zwar keinerlei Interesse an Handelsmarken, schrieb Thunberg. Doch werde ihr Name sowie der von Fridays for Future ständig ohne Zustimmung für kommerzielle Zwecke benutzt. Deshalb sei es notwendig, die Namen zu patentieren. Thunberg beklagte auch, dass andere Menschen immer wieder versuchten, sie zu verkörpern, oder sich als ihre Repräsentanten darstellten, um Kontakte zu Politikern, Künstlern und Medien zu knüpfen.

Die Ikone der Klimaschutzbewegung kündigte ferner an, eine gemeinnützige Stiftung gründen zu wollen, die sich um die finanziellen Aspekte von Fridays for Future wie etwa Bucheinnahmen, Spenden und Preisgelder kümmern solle. Die Stiftung solle «völlig transparent» sein, etwa hinsichtlich ihrer Steuerausgaben. Als Ziele der Organisation nannte Thunberg die Beförderung der «ökologischen, klimatischen und sozialen Nachhaltigkeit» sowie auch der «mentalen Gesundheit».